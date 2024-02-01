Allahabad University registrar allegedly attacked during protest

A group of students from Allahabad University allegedly hurled an ink-like substance at the university registrar, Prof Narendra Kumar Shukla, on Thursday during the ongoing student protest. The AU students have been protesting against the alleged assault of a fellow student. AU registrar has allegedly been attacked by a group of students on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place while Prof Shukla was at the varsity gate near the central library to receive a memorandum from the students protesting for the third consecutive day.

Subsequently, Prof Shukla lodged a complaint with Colonelganj police against four students involved in the incident. Investigations are underway, and actions are expected soon, according to the police.

The ongoing student protest, which began on Monday, revolves around the purported assault on an MA final year student residing in the SSL Hostel. The student alleged that the assistant superintendent of SSL Hostel, Atul Narayan Singh, assaulted and insulted him in the proctor office. In response to the allegations, AU administration removed Atul Narayan Singh from the position of assistant superintendent on Wednesday. However, the students persisted in their protest, demanding the suspension of Atul Narayan and AU police outpost in-charge Vinay Singh.

In his police complaint, AU registrar Prof Narendra Kumar Shukla explained that he went to the varsity gate near the central library around 4:30 on Thursday to receive a memorandum from the protesting individuals. While receiving the memorandum, a person threw an ink-like substance on his face.

Prof Shukla further claimed that some individuals attempted to assault him after the ink-throwing incident, and the substance affected his vision.