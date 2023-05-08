Founder of Self Defense Association of India, Ankit Kumar Pandey, has been named as the new ambassador of the ‘Fit India Movement’. Ankit Pandey is new Fit India ambassador (sourced)

Pandey who will now promote physical fitness and healthy living in India has been a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur.

.”We are delighted to have Ankit Kumar Pandey as our new ambassador. His passion for fitness and his ability to inspire people to adopt a healthier lifestyle aligns perfectly with our mission at Fit India. We look forward to working with him to promote fitness and wellness across the country,” said a spokesperson for the Fit India Movement.

The Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to encourage people to prioritise their health and fitness.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be chosen as the Fit India ambassador. Remaining fit has been my passion for many years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to use my platform to promote it on a national level,” said Pandey in a press statement.

Pandey has played a key role in raising awareness about the benefits of regular exercise and a balanced diet and his appointment is expected to further boost the Fit India movement due to his massive following on social media.