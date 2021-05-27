ANM penalised for throwing vaccine-loaded syringes in dustbin

Agra District magistrate of Aligarh Chandra Bhushan Singh has issued show cause notice to an ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) deputed at Jamalpur urban primary health centre for throwing 29 vaccine-loaded syringes in the dustbin.

He also recommended termination of her contractual service, after a probe committee indicted the ANM.

The matter came to light on Monday when 29 Covid vaccine -loaded syringes were found in the dustbin at Jamalpur urban primary health centre in Aligarh. The ANM on duty Neha Khan was suspected of allegedly having thrown these syringes.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Aligarh, Dr Bhanu Pratap Kalyani ordered probe by a committee of additional CMO Dr MK Mathur and deputy CMO Durgesh Kumar.

The ANM denied the allegations, calling them a conspiracy against her.

The probe committee reached the urban primary health centre on Tuesday, questioned the staff, including ANM Neha Khan, and submitted its report on Wednesday, following which a show cause notice was issued to the ANM and recommendation made for termination of her services.

“No such incident would be tolerated and whosoever is found guilty would face the action,” said DM Chandra Bhushan Singh.

To note, there has been much focus on minimizing wastage of Covid vaccine and so the incident at Jamalpur PHC has raised many eyebrows.