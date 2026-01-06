A 55-year-old woman from Bihar’s Araria district was reunited with her son after 13 years, after he was allegedly trafficked by a human trafficking racket, officials said. The son’s ordeal highlights the operations of trafficking networks active along border areas. Araria woman reunites with her trafficked son after 13 years

“It is difficult to describe my legal struggle since 2012. Taking advantage of our distress, some villagers showed sympathy and took away our 12-year-old son Jamshed alias Munna, promising to enrol him in a madarsa in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh,” Zarina Khatun told reporters, breaking down.

She said her husband has been suffering from physical and mental ailments, leaving her to manage the family, including two sons.

“Soon after my son was taken away, I realised we had been deceived and lodged an FIR against Mohammad Javed, Murshid and Dukhkhan, accusing them of human trafficking,” she said.

Khatun said that after the FIR (52/2012) was registered, her family was allegedly forced out of their village Kerla under Bounsi police station, and their house was damaged, forcing them to live on the roadside in Araria town.

“Despite the trauma, I never lost faith in the police and judiciary. The prime accused Mohammad Javed was arrested, and three months ago, the ADJ-IV court in Araria rejected his bail and directed him to ensure the safe release of my son,” she said.

Munna was allegedly left at Araria railway station on December 26, but his ordeal continued as he found his house abandoned when he returned to his village. “Later, the local police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) reunited him with us on Monday,” Khatun said.

She said Munna, who was 12 in 2012, is now 25 years old, adding that the family hopes to rebuild their lives. However, she expressed concern over his health, alleging he was sold for ₹15 lakh and subjected to abuse in Bhadohi, Andaman and Myanmar.

Recalling his captivity, Munna said he was first taken to Bhadohi, then to Andaman, and later to Myanmar.

“There were many like me. We were made to work day and night and sometimes went without food. Injections were administered, and we were beaten if we were caught resting,” he said.

He said an escape attempt failed and he was brutally assaulted.

“I was later dropped in Nagaland and transported through trucks and tankers before being left at Araria railway station. From there, I was taken to my village in an auto-rickshaw,” he said.

CWC chairperson Deepak Kumar Verma said the recovered man has been admitted to hospital for medical care.

“His condition is not good due to prolonged physical and mental trauma. We hope to reunite more families affected by human trafficking,” Verma said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sushil Kumar confirmed the reunion and said the recovered man would be produced before a court.

“We will interrogate him to understand the trafficking network involved. All those responsible will be arrested,” he said.