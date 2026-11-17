Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to establish the state's second medical college at Namsai, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday holding discussions with representatives of a Tamil Nadu-based healthcare institution on taking the proposed project forward. Arunachal govt steps up efforts for second medical college in Namsai

The proposed Chow Khamoon Namshum Gohain Memorial VELS Medical College is expected to strengthen healthcare facilities in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, besides providing local students with greater opportunities to pursue medical education within the state, officials said.

Mein, in a social media post, said that he held a meeting with a delegation from VELS Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu, along with officials of the state health department to discuss the establishment of the proposed institution.

"The discussions focused on the proposed medical college under the PPP model, augmentation of the existing 100-bedded District Hospital, land allotment, regulatory clearances and the infrastructure support required to take the project forward," the deputy CM said in a post on X.

Mein said it would help strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand medical education opportunities and improve access to quality healthcare in the northeastern state.

"We will work towards facilitating the necessary approvals and coordination to ensure the timely progress of this important project," he said.

The medical college is planned with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students and a 420-bed teaching hospital. The existing 100-bed Namsai District Hospital is proposed to be expanded by adding 320 beds to meet the requirements of a medical college, the officials said.

It was initially estimated to cost around ₹375 crore, while subsequent project documents placed the expenditure at nearly ₹356 crore.

The project has also received in-principle consideration for financial support under the Centre's Viability Gap Funding scheme, which supports socially important infrastructure projects undertaken through the PPP model, the officials said.

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