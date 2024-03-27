Assam: 7 arrested for thrashing Nepali woman on suspicion of child lifting

Seven persons, including three women, have been arrested after a mob allegedly thrashed a 38-year-old woman from Nepal on suspicion of child lifting and assaulted the on-duty police personnel who tried to rescue her in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Tuesday evening, officials said. Three police personnel sustained injuries in the mob attack, (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP), Dima Hasao, Mayank Kumar, said that three police personnel sustained injuries and one of them has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.

According to police, the woman, identified as Kamala Dahal, who came from Nepal to meet her younger sister in Haflong in Assam, was attacked after she gave chocolates to a child whom she met on the streets of Lower Haflong when she was on an evening walk.

Onlookers said that Kamala initially gave the kid some chocolates and fruit juice, but it looked suspicious when she tried to give some cash to the kid. “Some people started shouting against her and others joined,” an eyewitness said.

After the incident, Dahal was taken to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment. Her family members reached the hospital and lodged a complaint at Haflong Police Station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Priya Naiding, Rami Hojai, Nipo Jidung, Sonima Sengyung, Projen Kemprai, Dourmoni Langthasa and Baoringdao Longmailai. All of them are residents of Haflong town and surrounding areas, according to police.

Police said that they have registered cases under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 354B (criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against the accused.

Additionally, charges under sections 353 (forcing or blocking a public servant from discharging of his duty), 332 (assaulting to on-duty public servants), 333 (voluntarily causing hurt to on-duty public servants), 427 (damaging public property worth ₹50 or more) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 were added.

The SP said that this is not the first case where unknown persons have been thrashed on suspicion of child lifting. A similar incident was reported in the district last year.

“Sometimes people with autism and other problems face the same and people should be careful of rumours before getting involved in such acts of violence,” the SP said.