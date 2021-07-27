Assam accuses Mizoram of breaching status quo on border

Assam hit out at Mizoram late on Monday for breaching agreements, status quo, and said the Mizoram Police used light machine guns (LMGs) in the clashes that left five Assamese police personnel dead hours earlier along the border between the two states. At least 50 policemen and civilians were also injured in clashes.

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana earlier accused Assam Police of entering his state’s territory and being in violent.

In response, an Assam government statement said, “In another breach of existing agreements and the existing status quo, Mizoram began constructing a road towards Rengti Basti in Assam, destroying the Inner Line Reserve Forest in Lailapur area. Simultaneously, the Mizoram side also set up a new armed camp on a hillock next to the camp of the neutral force, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), in the same vicinity.”

It added a team of Assam’s administrative and police officers visited the area on Monday morning to urge the Mizoram side not to “disturb the status quo” in an attempt to resolve matters.

“However, they were surrounded and attacked by a mob of miscreants from the Mizoram side, which was visibly supported by the Mizoram Police. The aggressive behaviour and posture of this mob along with the fact that they were brandishing weapons and wearing helmets is clearly seen in all available video footage.”

The statement added the mob threw stones on the Assamese team and destroyed three vehicles. “... the Mizoram Police simultaneously fired tear gas shells on the delegation,” it said. The statement added a police officer was injured. It added when discussions were underway, firing started from the Mizoram side.

“Even while SP (superintendent of police), Kolasib (Mizoram) was in talks with the Assam officers, the Mizoram Police opened fire on the Assam officials and civilians, who had by then gathered there, from two dominating high features with automatic weapons including LMGs.”

The statement said Assam is committed to maintaining cordial relations and requested Mizoram to restrain its people and police personnel from “indulging in wanton violence” and work towards restoring peace.

Lalchamliana earlier accused 200 Assam police personnel of damaging vehicles and arson. “Upon learning of the arson committed by Assam Police, residents of Vairengte town, Kolasib district proceeded to the site to inquire. These unarmed civilians were assaulted by Assam Police by lathi charging them and firing tear gas, thereby causing injuries to several civilians.”

Lalchamliana said the confrontation continued and a volley of tear gas canisters and grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from the Assam side. “Mizoram Police responded spontaneously by firing back at Assam Police.”

The clashes came two days after chief ministers of the two states discussed the border dispute in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Shillong.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, blamed each other for the border clashes. Shah later spoke to the two and the two states agreed to maintain the status quo.

Mizoram was a part of Assam till 1972 when it was granted union territory status. It was granted statehood in 1987 and it has since been seeking delineation of the border.