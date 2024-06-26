 Assam: Cops thrash youth, woman in Guwahati; DGP orders probe - Hindustan Times
Assam: Cops thrash youth, woman in Guwahati; DGP orders probe

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 26, 2024 10:59 AM IST

DCP (East) Mrinal Deka has been reportedly asked to investigate the matter. He has been directed to submit his report within seven days

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident of police personnel thrashing a youth and a woman on the streets of Guwahati.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The alleged incident happened on Monday evening when a group of police personnel in civilian clothes thrashed a youth in Guwahati’s Basistha. They also assaulted a woman who tried to protect the youth, as per the allegations.

“An inquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful and departmental action will be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation and reason,” the DGP wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka has been reportedly asked to investigate the matter. He has been directed to submit his report within seven days.

According to the victims, a group of men were taking bath in Basistha River on Monday evening and were also consuming alcohol in a public place. “We were walking by the street when they charged on us,” said Ratul Nath, a local.

According to him, the group of men addressed themselves as police personnel and tried to search him. “I said ‘why should I allow you to search me when you are consuming alcohol in a public place’, following which they started beating me,” Nath said.

A woman saw the incident and went to intervene, but the men pushed her to the ground. “They kept using abusive language while threatening me,” she said.

After the incident, Nath was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition and doctors found that he had fractures in both his legs, locals said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam: Cops thrash youth, woman in Guwahati; DGP orders probe
