A court in Assam’s Goalpara district has sentenced six men to life imprisonment for murdering a father and son during a clash over the selection of an imam to lead Taraweeh prayers at a local mosque in 2012, people familiar with the matter said. The Goalpara court convicted the six men under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC, sentencing each to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of ₹10,000.

The verdict was delivered by the District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday.

The six were convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life, along with a fine of ₹10,000 each.

The convicts have been identified as Mohor Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Joynal Abedin, Chan Mamud, Abdur Rohim alias Abdul Jolil and Sahar Ali. All six are sons of the late Sayed Ali and residents of Bamuner Alga Part-III.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place at Latibari Char in Goalpara during Ramadan in 2012.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Bijay Kumar Das said a dispute broke out between two groups over the selection of an imam to lead Taraweeh prayers at a local mosque.

“The argument escalated into a violent clash, during which a group of people allegedly attacked Shamsul Haque and his son Adam Ali with sharp weapons, killing both,” Das said.

He said some of the accused had fled after the incident and remained absconding for a period. The case was investigated by sub-inspector Rabin Chandra Biswas, who submitted the charge sheet within the stipulated time.

During the trial, the court examined 10 witnesses and heard arguments from both the prosecution and the defence before delivering its verdict.

“They have been sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of their natural lives, and additional fines have also been imposed,” Das said.

Family members of the deceased said justice had finally been delivered after a 13-year-long legal battle and welcomed the court’s decision.

“It was a brutal act, and we had demanded strict punishment. After 13 years of legal battle, justice has finally been delivered for the two deceased. We thank the judiciary for this,” the family members said.

Advocate Bijay Kumar Das said the family of the deceased would receive compensation of ₹1 lakh through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Goalpara, as directed by the court.