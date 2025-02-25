Menu Explore
Assam to get another semiconductor hub, IT park and more: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 25, 2025 09:08 PM IST

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that an advanced electronics manufacturing hub will be developed in Kamrup district in Assam

GUWAHATI: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced a slew of new projects in Assam including a second semiconductor hub, an advanced electronics manufacturing hub, and a state-of-the-art IT hub.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw being presented a memento by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure and investment summit in Guwahati on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
The minister of railways, information & broadcasting, and electronics & information technology was addressing a session at the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure and investment summit in Guwahati.

The northeastern state already has a semiconductor facility in Jagiroad which is being set up by the Tata Group at Jagiroad at an investment of around 27,000 crores that would provide employment to around 27,000 persons. It is set to commence production in 2025.

Vaishnaw said that another new semiconductor hub in the state is being planned to promote self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing.

Terming northeast as the “new engine” of development in India, he said that an advanced electronics manufacturing hub will be developed in Kamrup district in Assam, generating employment and fostering industrial expansion.

He announced two new Amrit Bharat trains, six Gati Shakti cargo terminals to boost logistics and trade, upgradation of over 60 railway stations across, transforming Guwahati Railway Station into a state-of-the-art IT hub, a new railway coach and repair manufacturing hub in Bodoland, a new railway locomotive engine factory at Lumding.

“The gross budget allocation for railway infrastructure projects in northeast for 2025-26 is Rs. 10,440 crores. It is more than 5 times as compared to average budget allocation of Rs. 2,122 crores during 2009-14,” the minister said.

In his speech during the session, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state is laying the foundation for cutting-edge technology that will shape industries, transform lives, and place Assam on the global semiconductor map.

“The semiconductor facility being developed by Tata Electronics in Jagiroad, is set to commence production in 2025, with an impressive capacity to produce over 48 million chips daily using indigenous technologies, is poised to be a game-changer,” he said.

