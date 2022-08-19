Assam: Two arrested for impersonating CBI officers and allegedly extorting money
Police arrested one of them based on an audio recording they received from a complainant and the other person was held after the officials laid a trap
Two persons were arrested on Friday in Assam’s Karimganj district for allegedly extorting money by impersonating as CBI officers.
Police arrested one of them based on an audio recording they received from a complainant and the other person was held after the officials laid a trap.
Additional superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das said they received some complaints against a gang of fake CBI officers and the department was trying to catch them red handed.
Also Read:Agnipath: 14 youngsters arrested for impersonating defence aspirants in Hisar
“We received an official complaint recently and the person informed that the gang of fake CBI officers were threatening him. They recorded a phone call and submitted it to us. Based on that, we arrested Rashid from Chagikhauri,” he said.
The arrested persons, Rashid Ahmed (35) and Dilowar Hussain (30) are both residents of Karimganj district.
Both of them have been arrested under 419 (cheating by personation) and 387 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A case has been registered at Ratabari police station.
Upon investigations, police came to know that there are multiple people involved in the activity.
“We used Rashid to call his partners and managed to catch Dilowar Hussain from Cheragi. They were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” Das said.
Similarly last year In January, a fake CBI officer was arrested from a hotel in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area. The apprehended person was a resident of West Bengal’s Hoogly district.
-
Mother with her paramour assaults 13-year-old son, arrested in Gurugram
A woman and her paramour were arrested for assaulting and threatening her minor son after he saw them in an objectionable position here, police said on Thursday. The woman's paramour, Vishal, allegedly burnt the 13-year-old's face and feet with a hot sieve and also threatened to chop his legs after the boy threatened to complain against him.
-
Bihar teen abducted on bike tries to escape, crushed by truck behind them
The incident took place in Dehri-on-Sone, an industrial township in western Bihar's Rohtas district. Police said they were yet to identify the girl. Witnesses said they saw two men on the bike with the young girl. She landed in front of a container truck that was behind the motorcycle and was crushed to death. The two men on the bike escaped. Dehri station house officer Rajiv Kumar said they were trying to identify the girl and the two men.
-
Porpoises with fins allegedly chopped off found in West Bengal; probe ordered
Carcasses of at least four Indo-Pacific Finless Porpoises with fins allegedly chopped off were found in the coastal district of East Midnapore in West Bengal on Friday. A team of biologists working along a stretch of a beach in East Midnapore found the carcasses. The most distinct feature of the finless porpoise is that it lacks a dorsal fin. Instead, it has large flippers on their sides.
-
Janmashtami celebrations in Bengaluru | In pics
This year's Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour across Bengaluru, with many sharing photos and videos of the decorations and the pooja online. The Radio City Twitter handle also shared a video of the Iskcon's Akshaya Patra sewa, writing, “Iskcon's Akshaya Patra Taste of Bengaluru Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.”
-
Satbir Singh Gosal is vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University
Satbir Singh Gosal, 67, has been appointed vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. The Punjab government made an announcement to this effect on Friday. Also read: Punjab VB unearths vehicle fitness certificate scam at Sangrur RTA office Gosal was among 57 applicants and finally selected from among a panel of three. He was the director, research, at the university before he retired seven years ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics