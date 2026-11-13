Kaziranga , At least 12 people died in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, police said. At least 12 people die in bus-truck collision in Assam''s Kaziranga

The accident occurred at Rangajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range on National Highway 715 when the passenger vehicle collided with the truck, a senior officer said.

"We have just got information from the hospital that 12 people have died. Several others were being taken to Kohora Model Hospital. The toll is likely to rise," he said.

Two of the deceased were women, the officer said, adding that several of them were college students who were returning from their classes when the accident occurred.

The minibus was going from Jorhat to Nagaon, while the container truck was going towards Upper Assam, the police said.

Earlier, Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told PTI that all senior civil and police officials have rushed to the spot to help those engaged in relief and rescue operations.

He said the exact number of people travelling in the bus is not immediately known, but reports suggest that more than 35 passengers were in the bus.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, reached the site immediately and was supervising the relief and rescue operations.

The injured people were taken to the Kohora Model Hospital, and most of the critically injured were referred to hospitals in Bokakhat and Golaghat, and the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, another senior police officer said.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We suspect that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.