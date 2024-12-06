AU alumnus’s film to open 11th Kolkata Int’l Children’s Film Fest

Acclaimed filmmaker and Allahabad University (AU) alumnus Dhruva Harsh’s film Elham has been selected as the opening film for the prestigious 11th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival, 2025, bringing pride to his alma mater. Dhruva Harsh (File)

This recognition adds to Harsh’s notable accomplishments, including Honourable Mention (2015), Harshit (2018), and Do I Exist: A Riddle (2019), which have earned him accolades globally.

A PhD graduate in English from AU, Harsh has delivered lectures on cinema and screened his films at renowned institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and AU.

Elham is a heart-warming story about Faizan, a young boy, and his bond with Dodu, a goat, set against the backdrop of Bakrid. Captured beautifully by cinematographer Ankur Rai, with music by producer and music director Vickey Prasad, the film explores themes of compassion, empathy, and human-animal relationships.

“We are thrilled to showcase Elham as our opening film,” said Shantanu Basu, secretary of the 11th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival. “Its universal themes will deeply resonate with young audiences and embody the creative spirit our festival celebrates.”

Expressing gratitude, Dhruva Harsh said, “We are excited to share Elham with a new audience and kick-start the festival. This recognition inspires us to continue creating impactful stories.”

The film has earned international acclaim, with screenings at the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh, the 23rd Rainbow International Film Festival in the UK, and the International Film Festival of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, Dhruva Harsh is working on a documentary titled The Last Sketch, based on the lives of hand-rickshaw pullers in Kolkata, which is also set to enter the festival circuit.

The 11th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival will be held from January 22 to 28 at Nandan-1. Elham will be screened at 5 PM on January 22.