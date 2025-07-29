AU’s Executive Council approves implementation of NEP from 2025-26 session

A meeting of the Executive Council of Allahabad University (AU), the apex decision making body of the Central University, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava. In the meeting the house unanimously approved the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the university which would be made effective from the 2025-26 academic session. (Sourced)

Following this, undergraduate degrees at the university will become four-year programmes. Under this system, a certificate will be awarded in the first year, a diploma in the second year, a degree with double major subjects in the third year, and an Honors with Research degree in the fourth year. The new system also includes provisions for entry and exit at the end of each session. Additionally, students will need to pursue skill enhancement, ability enhancement, and value-added courses to boost their employability and meet industry demands.

Earlier, the Academic Council had approved the implementation of the NEP in its meeting on July 20. Subsequently, this proposal was presented before the university’s apex decision making body for approval on Monday.

The house approved the promotion of Dr Shanti Suman, assistant professor in the Psychology Department, from assistant professor Stage III to associate professor under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

Further, the Executive Council also approved confirmation of 43 teachers from various departments, including the Centre of Environment Science, Department of Geography, Department of Law, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Department of Electronics and Communication, Department of Zoology, Department of Economics, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Physics. This includes one professor, five associate professors, and 37 assistant professors.

The ongoing registration for admission counselling for the 2025-26 session at University of Allahabad signifies a new era for the university. Over the past three years, the university has seen a record increase in the number of students arriving for admissions.

For admissions in the current 2025-26 academic session, 59,904 students got themselves registered while 52,732 candidates paid the admission counselling fees. Comparatively, last year in the 2024-25 session, 41,478 students had paid the registration fee, 49,519 students in the 2023-24 session and 45,650 in 2022-23 academic session respectively.

The university has approximately 3,500 seats available for admission across various undergraduate courses.