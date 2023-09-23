News / Cities / Others / Awadhesh Rai murder: U.P. Cong president appears before fast track court as informant

Awadhesh Rai murder: U.P. Cong president appears before fast track court as informant

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 23, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Congress president and former MLA Ajay Rai appeared before a court in Prayagraj in connection with the 1991 murder case of his brother. The main accused, former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court has fixed October 10 for the next hearing due to the absence of a witness.

The state Congress president and former MLA Ajay Rai on Friday appeared before the fast track court of Prayagraj district court in connection with the on-going trial of the 1991 murder case of his brother Awadhesh Rai. Ajay Rai is the informant in this case. However, since one witness of this murder case was absent, the fast tract court has now fixed October 10 for the next hearing of this case.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai (File Photo)
UP Congress president Ajay Rai (File Photo)

According to district government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri, former MLA Mukhtar Ansari is the main accused in the Awadhesh Rai murder case and has already been awarded life term by the sessions court, Varanasi. However, since the high court at one stage had directed that the trial of other accused of this murder case would be held at Prayagraj, the fast track court had issued warrant asking the informant in this case to appear before it, he shared.

Awadhesh Rai was shot dead outside Ajay Rai’s house in Varanasi on August 3, 1991. According to lawyers, the two brothers were standing at the gate of their house around 1 am when some assailants including Mukhtar Ansari, came in a car and shot Awadhesh. In retaliation, Ajay fired from his licensed pistol but the assailants fled leaving the car behind.

Awadhesh was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kabirchaura, however, the doctors declared him dead.

Soon after his brother’s murder, Rai filed an FIR at Chetganj police station in Varanasi in which he had named Mukhtar Ansari, and MLAs Abdul Kalam, Bhim Singh, Kamlesh Singh, and Rakesh Srivastava alias Rakesh Justice as accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out