Bangladeshi intruders entered Meghalaya via damaged fencing: State panel report

A government-appointed panel confirmed on Thursday that the August 9 Bangladeshi intrusion in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills happened after border fencing collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Khonjoy village. Villagers pointed out the weak stretches at Maheshkhola through which intruders walked in. (Meghalaya Tourism site)

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma and his deputy Prestone Tynsong had directed a three member team, Himalaya M. Shangpliang, government advisor; Marthon J. Sangma, Mendipathar MLA; and Kitborlang Nongrem, vice chairman of the Border Area Development Committee, to probe the incident.

After visiting the Khonjoy B, Rongdangai, and Maheshkhola villages, the team said locals were living in fear of recurring cross-border threats.

“People told us that collapsed fencing has created easy entry points. Despite the presence of security forces, these gaps are putting lives at risk,” Marthon J Sangma said.

Shangpliang added that women and children living in those areas remain vulnerable.

“Villagers clearly pointed out the weak stretches at Maheshkhola through which intruders walked in. This situation cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

The panel has urged the district police and Border Security Force (BSF) to ramp up security efforts on priority.

“We will place our findings before the chief minister and deputy CM without delay,” Shangpliang said.

The team’s visit followed petitions from border residents demanding urgent repairs and round-the-clock security presence.

The August 9 attack took place in Khonjoy village under the Nongjri–Nonghyllam sector near the Bangladesh border. According to the South West Khasi Hills District (SWKH) police, a group of about nine Bangladeshi nationals — armed with weapons including a firearm — crossed into Indian territory illegally under the cover of darkness. The victim, Balsrang A Marak, was assaulted and stabbed, possibly for trying to block their movement. The gang fled soon after but did not immediately return to Bangladesh.

According to Press Information Bureau (PIB) data, the total length of Indo-Bangladesh Border in Meghalaya is 443 km, out of which 367.155 km length of International border has been covered by fence.