Panel set up to curb infiltration, says PM

New Delhi: India’s demography is being changed as a part of a well thought-out conspiracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Friday as he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the “massive crisis lurking over India”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes during address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 79th Independence Day. (ANI)

“Today, I want to tell you about a challenge. The country’s demography is being changed as a part of a well thought-out conspiracy. A new crisis is being created. And these intruders are snatching away employment opportunities for our youth... They are targeting our sisters and daughters. This will not be tolerated. These intruders are usurping the land of innocent tribals. This country will not tolerate such acts,” Modi said in his customary address to the nation on Independence Day.

He added: “When there is a demographic change, especially in the border states, it creates a crisis for national security. It creates a crisis for the country’s unity, integrity and development and creates social tension. No country can give away its land to illegal immigrants. No country in the world can afford to do this. How can India allow this to happen?”

Referring to the struggle for India’s independence, Modi said: “Our forefathers have sacrificed themselves to give us freedom and an independent India. It is our duty towards them that we do not tolerate such activities in our country. That will be the real tribute to them.”

“I want to say from the Red Fort, we have decided to start a high-powered demographic mission. With this mission we will tackle the massive crisis lurking over India,” he said, adding that the mission will work within a stipulated time and with a well thought-out strategy.

The PM’s comments come amid a major political tussle over the identification and deportation of undocumented Bangladeshis in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. The Opposition has attacked Modi over the “harassment” of Bengali-speaking Muslims in the garb of this exercise.

Undocumented immigration is a major issue in Assam and West Bengal, the two border states going to the polls next year. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched what he calls a drive to evict and send back Bangladeshis. In June, Sarma said 330 illegal Bangladeshis were sent back.

In July, a political slugfest broke out between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Assam counterpart Sarma on social media on July 19 with the two leaders accusing each other of engaging in divisive and appeasement politics

Banerjee alleged that the BJP was persecuting Bengali speakers in Assam. “This divisive agenda of the BJP in Assam has crossed all limits and people of Assam will fight back. I stand with every fearless citizen who is fighting for the dignity of their language and identity, and their democratic rights,” she posted on X on July 19.

Soon after, Sarma hit back stating: “Didi (Mamata Banerjee), let me remind you—In Assam, we are not fighting our own people. We are fearlessly resisting the ongoing, unchecked Muslim infiltration from across the border, which has already caused an alarming demographic shift. In several districts, Hindus are now on the verge of becoming a minority in their own land,” he wrote on X.