Bhikaji Cama Place gets multi-level parking with 432 cars, 192 two-wheeler capacity

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated a five-level multi-level car parking facility at Bhikaji Cama Place, which can accommodate 432 cars and 193 two-wheelers, to ease parking congestion in the busy commercial district and improve parking availability. Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated a five-level multi-level car parking facility at Bhikaji Cama Place. (x)

Of the 432 car parking spaces, 20 have been reserved for persons with disabilities. The facility also has 10 adapted parking bays for two-wheelers.

Equipped with FASTag-enabled entry, the parking complex has electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities for 18 cars at a time on a chargeable basis. Other amenities include CCTV surveillance, lifts on every floor, a parking guidance and management system, drinking water facilities and separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities.

The facility also has a drivers’ waiting room, rainwater harvesting facilities, fire-fighting systems and DG power backup for emergency services.

Spread over 6,040 square metres, the facility has a built-up area of 15,449 square metres and comprises a basement, ground floor, two upper floors and a terrace-level parking area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in a statement.

The project was executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at an approximate tender cost of ₹40 crore. The contract also includes operation and maintenance of the facility for two years.

This is the second major multi-level parking facility the DDA has completed within a year. In February, the authority inaugurated a six-level parking complex at Nehru Place, with capacity for 660 cars and 350 two-wheelers.

Parking congestion and unauthorised roadside parking have long been concerns in both commercial hubs. The new facility is expected to ease pressure on available parking space and improve traffic movement around Bhikaji Cama Place, which houses several government offices and commercial establishments.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and RK Puram MLA Anil Kumar Sharma were also present at the inauguration.

The DDA has appealed to office-goers, visitors and commuters to use the facility to promote organised parking and reduce roadside congestion.