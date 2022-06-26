BHU scientists find new way of identifying asymptomatic patients of Kala-azar
Scientists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have come up with a new reliable and cost-effective way of identifying asymptomatic individuals of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) or Kala-azar, said researchers in a press statement.
Kala-azar or visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is a disease caused by an infection with a protozoan parasite that enters the body through the bite of an infected female sand fly or ‘Balu Makhi’, as it is called in local parlance.
The work was led by senior research fellow Siddharth Sankar Singh under the guidance of Prof Shyam Sundar, distinguished professor, department of medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and Dr Rajiv Kumar, the centre of experimental medicine and surgery (CEMS) at IMS-BHU.
Prof Shyam Sundar, a leading scientist of the country, who is working in the field of Kala-azar research for the last three decades, said that he and his team are taking forward the research work keeping in mind the target of Kala-azar elimination. He added that the finding of this work is a major step in that direction.
The research team performed transcriptomic studies on blood samples collected from three groups of individuals (asymptomatic individuals, Kala-azar patients and healthy individuals) living in the endemic area of Kala-azar and identified a biomarker named Amphiregulin which will help in distinguishing asymptomatic individuals from patients with clinical symptoms of Kala-azar, said researchers.
This molecule Amphiregulin not only prevents inflammation and tissue damage in asymptomatic individuals but can also discriminate them from individuals with active disease. This research work has been published in the latest issue of the prestigious research journal Clinical and Translational Immunology, said researchers.
Kala-azar is characterised by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anaemia. Most cases occur in Brazil, East Africa and India. An estimated 50,000 to 90,000 new cases occur worldwide annually, with only 25% to 45% reported to WHO, the statement added.
The asymptomatic individuals do not show clinical symptoms but act as a sink of parasite that causes Kala-azar. So it is a very interesting finding in the area of research particularly in light of the elimination programme of the Government of India. The study will help in identifying asymptomatic cases and better managing the disease in the endemic areas.
