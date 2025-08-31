BJP panicking as Rahul’s Voter Rights Yatra gains massive support: UPCC chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ (Voter Rights Yatra) is receiving overwhelming public support across the country. He claimed that this growing support has left the ruling BJP rattled, and alleged that the recent attack on the Bihar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Patna is a result of the BJP’s fear and panic. UPCC chief Ajay Rai (File)

Rai, along with party workers, staged a protest in Varanasi, wearing black ribbons to condemn the attack on the Congress office in Bihar.

Terming the incident an “attack on democracy,” Rai said, “This is not just an assault on the Congress Party but on the democratic fabric of Bihar. Bihar is the land of penance, sacrifice, love, and revolution. It was from this soil that Mahatma Gandhi launched the movement of truth and non-violence. An attack on Congress here is an attack on these values.”

He reiterated that Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra is gaining mass support, which, according to him, has unnerved the BJP. “Rahul Gandhi has declared from the land of Bihar that we will no longer allow vote theft. The Congress and the Mahagathbandhan will fight back strongly and expose these vote thieves before the nation,” Rai asserted.

Rai also emphasised that the Congress Party will not be intimidated. “We will neither be afraid, nor retreat, nor bow down. We are soldiers of Gandhian ideals, committed to non-violence, courage, and truth. The more violence the BJP resorts to, the more firmly we will connect with the people.”

He further alleged that the growing support for the Congress and the Grand Alliance is something the BJP is unable to accept. “The public is standing with the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. People are suffering from inflation and unemployment, and they are looking for change,” he said.