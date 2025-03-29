Bomb scare at Goa Police HQ, declared hoax after search

An anonymous email sent to the official id of Goa’s Director General of Police (DGP) warning of an impending “IED explosion” targeting the state police headquarters prompted a full-scale search of the premises before it was finally declared as a hoax. The Goa police headquarters. (PTI File Photo)

According to the police, the anonymous email warned that an international drug ring, upset by recent seizures, was targeting the Goa Police with a detonation due by 3pm on Saturday.

“At 9:09 am today, an email was received on DGP Goa email id containing threat of IED attack targeting DGP office. Immediately Goa Police’s Security unit and district Police were put on high alert. They are conducting checks based on Standard Operating Procedures laid down. The cybercrime unit is investigating the origin of the email,” the Goa Police said, via an official statement.

The email warned of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion, “orchestrated by international drug cartels in collusion with hostile state actors.”

The email claimed that “Pak ISI cells” and “international cartels” linked to the case have “rigged the DGP office in Goa with sulphur-peroxide IEDs” and that a “detonation” is expected before 3 pm.

“This is a direct alert. Evacuate immediately. No delays. No discussions. Clear the building now. Deploy bomb scanners – check everything. Walls. Vehicles. Trash. Everything…This is not a drill. Act now,” the email said.

The email said the threat is linked to recent developments in a narcotics trafficking case involving a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and film producer.

By around 4pm on Saturday the Goa Police declared the threat as a hoax after a search of the premises found no evidence of any suspicious package or any explosive device.