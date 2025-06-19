Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Bosiram Siram replaces Nabam Tuki as Arunachal Pradesh Congress chief

ByDamien Lepcha
Jun 19, 2025 09:39 AM IST

The Congress appointed Bosiram Siram as the new APCC president, replacing Nabam Tuki, aiming to revitalize the party amid BJP's growing influence.

The Congress on Wednesday named senior leader Bosiram Siram as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), replacing former chief minister Nabam Tuki with immediate effect.

Bosiram Siram.
Bosiram Siram.

Siram, a veteran leader from East Siang district, is a two-time MLA from Pasighat East (ST) and a former education minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Known for his grassroots connect and administrative acumen, he is credited with bolstering infrastructure in education, power and water supply during his tenure.

He entered the assembly for the first time in 2004 and retained his seat in 2009 but suffered narrow defeats to BJP’s Kaling Moyong in both the 2014 and 2019 state elections. Most recently, Siram contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Arunachal East as the Congress nominee and finished second, securing over 1.15 lakh votes (35.6%), behind sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao.

The Congress hopes Siram’s appointment will help revive the party’s fortunes in the frontier state, where the BJP has been expanding its footprint in recent years.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Bosiram Siram replaces Nabam Tuki as Arunachal Pradesh Congress chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On