Bosiram Siram replaces Nabam Tuki as Arunachal Pradesh Congress chief

The Congress on Wednesday named senior leader Bosiram Siram as the new president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), replacing former chief minister Nabam Tuki with immediate effect. Bosiram Siram.

Siram, a veteran leader from East Siang district, is a two-time MLA from Pasighat East (ST) and a former education minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Known for his grassroots connect and administrative acumen, he is credited with bolstering infrastructure in education, power and water supply during his tenure.

He entered the assembly for the first time in 2004 and retained his seat in 2009 but suffered narrow defeats to BJP’s Kaling Moyong in both the 2014 and 2019 state elections. Most recently, Siram contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Arunachal East as the Congress nominee and finished second, securing over 1.15 lakh votes (35.6%), behind sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao.

The Congress hopes Siram’s appointment will help revive the party’s fortunes in the frontier state, where the BJP has been expanding its footprint in recent years.