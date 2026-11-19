A 10-year-old boy was killed, and two other students were injured when a speeding car, allegedly driven by an inebriated man, hit a motorcycle in north Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the accused, Sonu, was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving.

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Police said the boy’s father was riding the motorcycle, bringing him home after school in Rohini’s Sector-20 Aman Vihar area. The other two students, his neighbour’s children, were also on the pillion seat.

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Police said the accused, Sonu, was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said police received a PCR call about a car hitting a motorcycle carrying three schoolchildren, who were rushed to hospital.

“One boy was declared dead on arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The other two students are undergoing treatment at Agrasen Hospital,” said the DCP.

The motorcycle rider was not hurt in the incident.

The boy was a Class 5 student at the private school. Police said that, according to preliminary enquiry, the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving at a very high speed and in a rash and dangerous manner.

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