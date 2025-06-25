BSc students at PRSU can now study Sanskrit

Students enrolled in Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme at colleges affiliated with Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University, Prayagraj will now have the option to study traditional subjects like Sanskrit alongside their core science subjects. PRSU campus in Prayagraj (HT File photo)

According to university officials, this initiative is part of the recently implemented National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to offer students multidisciplinary learning opportunities and improve their employability.

Previously, undergraduate students in these affiliated colleges were required to study three subjects within a single faculty or stream. Under the new system, students must now study two major subjects along with one minor subject from a different faculty, shared officials. For example, science students can opt for humanities subjects such as Sanskrit, Political Science, or Economics as their minor—provided that the chosen minor is offered by their college, explained the officials.

Confirming the move, PRSU vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh said that the minor subject will be studied during the first two years of the undergraduate programme. In the third year, students will focus solely on their two major subjects, he added.

A bachelor’s degree will be awarded after three years of study. In the fourth year, students will specialise in one of their major subjects and will earn a bachelor’s (Honours) degree. Those who score over 75% in all three years will be eligible for an “Honours with Research” track, and upon completing the fifth year, they will also receive a postgraduate degree, he explained.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU was established in 2016. It has around 717 affiliated colleges, including Prayagraj (383), Kaushambi (78), Fatehpur (82) and Pratapgarh (174). These include government-run, government-aided and self-financed colleges.