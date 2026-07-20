BSNL to bring 4G connectivity to 14 remote villages in Sonbhadra

Fourteen remote villages in Sonbhadra district, long isolated by challenging, rocky terrain, are set to receive mobile connectivity. BSNL has finalised plans to install 4G mobile towers across the Robertsganj, Ghorawal and Dudhi tehsils, a move officials say will bridge a significant digital divide. District magistrate Charchit Gaur confirmed that the administration has prioritised these areas following consultations with BSNL. (HT)

Residents in these mountainous regions have struggled with limited or non-existent network coverage, often forced to trek to higher elevations just to place a phone call. This lack of reliable service has hampered access to critical healthcare, education, emergency responses and government welfare schemes.

District magistrate Charchit Gaur confirmed that the administration has prioritised these areas following consultations with BSNL.

“A meeting was held with BSNL officials to identify network-deprived areas and prioritise the provision of mobile connectivity,” Gaur said. “They have been instructed to install the mobile towers.”

The first phase of the rollout targets 14 villages: Nagwa, Darma, Madkuri and Sandsot (Robertsganj Tehsil); Dholo, Sapahi, Amilipokhar, Murtiya and Devgarh (Ghorawal Tehsil), and Duma, Jaurahi, Ganghar, Shishva and Patkhirna (Dudhi Tehsil).

Installation work is scheduled to begin shortly. Looking ahead, the administration has already drafted a second phase to expand coverage further. This expansion plan includes four additional villages in Dudhi Tehsil (Sodho, Bichchhi, Kota, and Jorkahu) and six in Obra Tehsil (Pakri, Jhariya, Kandhaura, Bharmahori, Kanehra, and Bairpur).