New Delhi, The Archaeological Survey of India told the Supreme Court on Friday that its officials were stopped by Tamil Nadu Police and not allowed to go near the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

Case of aggravated contempt, administrative arrogance: ASI to SC on Karthigai Deepam row more less

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that it was informed by the temple trustees that no instruction regarding their entry was received from higher officials.

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"The ASI team was halted at a certain point by the local police at 3 pm and was not permitted to go near the lamp," Mehta said.

"My respectful submission is... this is a case of aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance. The government has been opposing from the beginning," the SG said.

Mehta submitted that the lamp should be lit at Deepathoon before the contemnors were heard.

"My request on behalf of the ASI is that, in view of the admitted position that the order is not complied with. Before the contemnors are heard, they should purge themselves of contempt by ensuring the lamp is lit.

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{{^usCountry}} "The way in which police had functioned leaves nothing to be said. There are videos available which show the entire premises was packed by police. My request is please ensure that ... other agency monitors this," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The way in which police had functioned leaves nothing to be said. There are videos available which show the entire premises was packed by police. My request is please ensure that ... other agency monitors this," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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As the hearing commenced, the top court clarified that it would not go into the main matter and would confine itself to the non-compliance of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure on November 24.

The court was hearing contempt petitions and other applications on the controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar.

Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan, submitted that the Tamil Nadu government had decided at the outset that it would not permit the lighting of the lamp and the preliminary report submitted by them was like a confession.

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"Collector was also to consult ASI in this regard. The onus has been completely let down. The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is the board of trustees not giving permission. The board has never contested the matter. They are bound by the order of the court," he said.

The hearing is underway.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

Despite the apex court's permission, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at Deepathoon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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