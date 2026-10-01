Chanakyapuri school flags forged papers in CWSN admissions; 3 families booked

New Delhi: A prominent private school in Chanakyapuri has filed a police case against the families of three nursery students who allegedly submitted forged medical documents to secure admission under the child with special needs (CWSN) category, senior police officers said on Wednesday.

The three families have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery of government-issued documents and criminal conspiracy, officers aware of the case details said. (Representative photo)

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The three families have been booked on charges of cheating, forgery of government-issued documents and criminal conspiracy, officers aware of the case details said, adding that a preliminary inquiry has been conducted and police are now examining other applications received by the school under the CWSN category.

According to the FIR, accessed by HT, the case was registered on September 17 after the school administration raised concerns over the authenticity of recommendation letters and disability certificates submitted for nursery admissions for the current academic year.

All three students had claimed to have 41% hearing impairment, according to the documents.

“We feel that the recommendation letters and annexed medical certificates are not genuine,” the school said in its complaint, requesting police to verify the authenticity of the recommendation letters issued under the Delhi government’s Department of Education (DoE) and the medical certificates.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officer cited above said that the disability certificates submitted for all three students appeared to have been issued by a government hospital. However, during the preliminary inquiry, the certificates were found to be forged, according to the FIR.“During the course of enquiry, the disability certificates annexed with the relevant documents were duly verified and found to be forged,” the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officer cited above said that the disability certificates submitted for all three students appeared to have been issued by a government hospital. However, during the preliminary inquiry, the certificates were found to be forged, according to the FIR.“During the course of enquiry, the disability certificates annexed with the relevant documents were duly verified and found to be forged,” the FIR stated. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will question the doctors mentioned in the documents and verify if anything is real. We are also checking documents carrying a DoE header. After proper investigation, action will be taken against the families,” a police officer said.

The police are also examining other applications submitted under the CWSN category to determine whether similar documents were used by other applicants, officers said.

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The school’s complaint included the names of the three students, their parents and other details related to their admission applications.

HT reached out to the school for comment, but no response was received.