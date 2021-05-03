Chandigarh, Mohali set new records in daily Covid cases, Panchkula sees 55% dip

Daily Covid-19 cases in Mohali zoomed to a new high for the second in a row with 1,045 fresh infections on Sunday.

Chandigarh, too, recorded its biggest single-day surge with 860 people testing positive, up from its previous high of 837 cases recorded on April 27. On Saturday, Mohali had seen its last peak of 936 cases.

Panchkula, on the other hand, reported a 55% drop in its daily cases with 198 infections on Sunday against 446 the day before.

Also, after 20+ deaths for five straight days, tricity’s daily toll dropped to 18, which included seven each in Chandigarh and Mohali, and four in Panchkula.

With the decrease in cases, Panchkula’s daily positivity rate – percentage of samples testing positive – also dipped from Saturday’s 27% to 21%, but increased in Chandigarh from 20% to 21% and remained constant in Mohali at 19%.

All deceased in Chandigarh, who were aged between 45 and 72, had comorbities.

With the fresh cases, the city’s tally climbed to 44,306, of which 7,592 people are still fighting the virus and 496 have succumbed to it. The recoveries stand at 36,218 (81.74%), matching the national average.

Mohali’s caseload surged to 48,551, including 9,233 active cases – highest in the tricity.

The latest fatalities pushed its toll to 610, while with 975 patients getting discharged, the total recoveries reached 38,377 (79%).

The maximum cases on Sunday were from Mohali city (355), followed by 224 in Dhakoli, 177 in Kharar, 147 in Dera Bassi, 69 in Gharuan, 25 in Boothgarh, 15 in Kurali and seven in Lalru.

Panchkula’s tally reached 21,687, of which 2,383 people are still infected – lowest in the tricity, while 217 have died. The district’s recovery rate (88%) is the highest in the three cities with 19,087 recoveries.

The youngest among those who died here was a 38-year-old woman from Amrawati Enclave, who also suffered from hypothyroidism. The other deceased were two women, aged 70 and 56, and a 65-year-old man, who all had other illnesses as well.

The new cases were scattered around the sectors, Abheypur, Abdullapur, Alipur, Amrawati Enclave, Barwala, Beer Ghaggar, Kalka and Pinjore.