Charge sheet against Sushil Kumar in murder case likely to be filed today

The crime branch of the Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet on Monday in the case of wrestler Sagar Dhankad’s murder in which two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is an accused.

Officials aware of the development said police have finished preparing the charge sheet, in which they will charge Kumar along with 11 other arrested accused persons. Five suspects are yet to be arrested in the case.

Kumar, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, has been charged as the main accused in the case. Police are charging Kumar under sections of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy, an official aware of the matter, who asked not to be named, said.

In their charge sheet, police have attributed the motive of the murder to a dispute over a flat in north Delhi’s Model Town area between Dhankad and Kumar.

Kumar allegedly wanted Dhankad to evict the flat, but the latter refused. According to the charge sheet, Dhankhad was allegedly using top Delhi gangster Sandeep Kala alias Jatheri’s influence to stay in the flat. Dhankad’s friend, Sonu Mahal, who was also beaten on the day of the incident, is a relative of Jatheri.

Dhankad, a wrestler, and two others, Bhagat Singh and Sonu Mahal, were allegedly beaten by Kumar and his accomplices inside the Chhatrasal stadium on the night of May 4. Dhankad succumbed to his injuries, but the other two survived the assault. Police have also included Mahal’s statement in the charge sheet. Mahal is an important police witness in the case.

According to the charge sheet, Singh and Mahal, in their statements to the police, have said that they, along with Dhankad, were kidnapped by Kumar and his accomplices from the Model town flat and brought to Chhatrasal stadium in cars. They said Kumar and others also beat them inside the vehicles.

Along with Mahal and statement of other witnesses, police have attached a video recording of the evening of the incident, which police have said shows Kumar assaulting Dhankad inside the Chhatrasal stadium. Police have also retrieved call records of Kumar with other arrested persons.

“The call data records show how Kumar was in touch with the other arrested persons, who are also seen on tape assaulting the victims. It was Kumar’s associate Ajay Sehrawat (also arrested) who called the other accused persons to Chhatrasal stadium on the evening of May 4,” said an officer who asked not to be named.

According to the charge sheet, the police have quoted witnesses statements who have claimed that while Dhankad and Kumar were friends in the past, the problems between them started after Dhankad started training at a different place (away from Sushil Kumar) and took many other fellow wrestlers with him.

Kumar’s counsel, advocate Pradeep Rana was not available for a response.

