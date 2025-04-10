Chhattisgarh CM to lay foundation stone for state’s first semiconductor plant on Friday

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai will on Friday lay the foundation stone for the state’s first semiconductor chip and advanced packaging unit in Nava Raipur, officials said. Semiconductor chips on a printed circuit board. (Reuters File Photo)

The facility, developed at a cost of ₹1,143 crore, will produce Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips, crucial for the functioning of 5G and upcoming 6G telecom technologies.

“This is a historic step for Chhattisgarh. The policy support, tax incentives, and infrastructure development being provided by the state government make this sector attractive for investment. The Chhattisgarh government is ready to provide special facilities to this sector under the Make in India and Digital India campaigns,” Sai said, welcoming Polymatech’s decision to establish their second plant in Chhattisgarh.

The partnership was formalised during the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect in December 2024 in New Delhi. The plant, spread across 150,000 sq ft, is expected to generate substantial employment in the region, the officials said.

Highlighting the speed and efficiency of the setup process, officials from the state industry department confirmed that land was allotted through a tender process by the Nava Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) in under 45 days, and the lease deed registration was completed in less than 25 days.

“Chhattisgarh’s forward-thinking industrial policies have been crucial in attracting this investment. The state government acted swiftly to ensure smooth facilitation, minimizing any delays. This reflects the proactive support we offer to high-tech industries,” state commerce and industry secretary Rajat Kumar said.

The plant will utilise Polymatech’s proprietary GaN technology, known for its efficiency in high-frequency, high-power applications.

“The plant will feature a 6G base station architecture based on the Doherty design, delivering superior signal quality and reduced energy consumption. As India accelerates toward becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse, this facility aligns with the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. It will reduce import dependency while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities,” Polymatech Electronics MD and CEOEswara Rao Nandam said.