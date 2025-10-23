Edit Profile
    Chhattisgarh farmer pays ₹40,000 in coins to buy daughter a scooter

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:56 PM IST
    By Ritesh Mishra
    The farmer with his family at the showroom in Chhattisgarh. (HT Photo)
    Bhagat, who operates a small egg and gram stall in the village, accumulated the money — mostly in 10 denominations — over a period of seven months.

    Bajrang Ram Bhagat, a farmer from Kesarapath village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, purchased a Honda Activa scooter for his daughter by spending 40,000 of the total amount in coins.

    Bhagat, who operates a small egg and gram stall in the village, accumulated the money — mostly in 10 denominations — over a period of seven months. He visited the showroom in Jashpur with his daughter Champa and made the payment of 98,700, comprising 40,000 in coins and the remaining in cash. Bhagat said he preferred to make the purchase in cash rather than taking a loan.

    According to showroom owner Anand Gupta, the coins were counted over three hours before the payment was accepted and the scooter was handed over. As part of a festival offer, the family also received a mixer grinder through a lucky draw.

    Champa, a B.Com student, said the scooter would assist the family in daily work and transportation of goods.

    The family resides in a house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and receives financial assistance under various government schemes, including PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Mahtari Vandan scheme. They have access to electricity, while drinking water is obtained from a nearby borewell.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes