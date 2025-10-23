Chhattisgarh farmer pays ₹40,000 in coins to buy daughter a scooter

Bajrang Ram Bhagat, a farmer from Kesarapath village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, purchased a Honda Activa scooter for his daughter by spending ₹40,000 of the total amount in coins.

Bhagat, who operates a small egg and gram stall in the village, accumulated the money — mostly in ₹10 denominations — over a period of seven months. He visited the showroom in Jashpur with his daughter Champa and made the payment of ₹98,700, comprising ₹40,000 in coins and the remaining in cash. Bhagat said he preferred to make the purchase in cash rather than taking a loan.

According to showroom owner Anand Gupta, the coins were counted over three hours before the payment was accepted and the scooter was handed over. As part of a festival offer, the family also received a mixer grinder through a lucky draw.

Champa, a B.Com student, said the scooter would assist the family in daily work and transportation of goods.

The family resides in a house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and receives financial assistance under various government schemes, including PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Mahtari Vandan scheme. They have access to electricity, while drinking water is obtained from a nearby borewell.