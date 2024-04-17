 Chhattisgarh police identify 2 out of 29 Maoists killed in Kanker encounter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh police identify 2 out of 29 Maoists killed in Kanker encounter

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 17, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Including the encounter on Tuesday, 79 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate gunfights with security forces in the Bastar region, which consists of seven districts, including Kanker

A day after 29 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces, the police on Wednesday identified two of them, both divisional committee members of North Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist), officials said. Identification of other Maoists and search operation at the encounter site is still underway.

Paramilitary forces patrol a Maoist-affected area. (HT File Photo)
Paramilitary forces patrol a Maoist-affected area. (HT File Photo)

The two Maoists, who have been identified are Shankar Rao and Lalita Meravi, carried a reward of 8 lakh on their heads.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The rest of the Maoists could be from the Partapur area committee of CPI (Maoist) and from the People’s Liberation of Guerrilla Army (PLGA),” a senior police official said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said that the encounter, which took place in the tri-junction of Kanker, Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) and Gadchiroli (adjoining Maharashtra), caused a big dent for the North Bastar Division of the ultras.

“The division is known for collecting illegal levy and also provide safe haven to Maoists in the region. They have suffered a major setback in this division after the encounter,” the IG said, adding that there were around 110 armed cadres of Maoists in this division before the gunfight.

“One AK-47, two Insas rifles, two self loading rifles (SLR), one carbine and other weapons were recovered from the site of the encounter. The inputs were received about the presence of around 50 Maoists,” Sundarraj said.

Also Read:29 Maoists dead in fierce Chhattisgarh operation

“The Maoists had hatched a conspiracy to carry out violent activities during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We made proper arrangements at the time of the assembly elections [last year], therefore they were not able to execute any big incident,” the IG said.

Including the encounter on Tuesday, 79 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate gunfights with security forces in the Bastar region, which consists of seven districts, including Kanker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh police identify 2 out of 29 Maoists killed in Kanker encounter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On