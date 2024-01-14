Chhattisgarh Republic Day tableau focuses on Bastar’s Muria Darbar

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Republic Day tableau, titled “Bastar Ki Aadim Jansansad: Muria Darbar,” will be showcased in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Chhattisgarh’s tableau will present an odyssey through the Muria Darbar and Limau Raja, highlighting the resilience, unity, and enduring democratic spirit of the region.

At the forefront of the tableau stands a depiction of the female-dominated tribal society of Bastar, symbolising the influence of women in shaping the lives of the region.

The central focus of the tableau is the ‘Bastar ki Aadim Jan Sansad’ or ‘Muria Darbar,’ which features democratic discussions and decision-making within the tribal community.

‘Muria Darbar,’ a living legacy of tribal democracy, holds a vital role as the concluding ritual of the much-celebrated Bastar Dussehra.

On the back of it, a symbolic representation of Limau Raja will be presented, highlighting the collective decision-making culture in Bastar. Besides this, the tableau also features bell metal and terracotta artefacts– a unique craftsmanship of Bastar.

Another highlight will be the natural stone throne of Limau Raja, located in Bade Dongar, Gadirao Dongri.

Dating back centuries, this tradition brings together village heads and community elders who act as a forum for collective discourse.

Limau Raja and Muria Darbar, intertwined in the historical lineage of Bastar, paint a picture of the region’s vivid democratic ethos. Limau Raja’s natural throne symbolizes collective wisdom, while Muria Darbar, with its roots reaching back centuries, remains a living legacy of tribal democracy in Chhattisgarh.