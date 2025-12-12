Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoists carrying 33 lakh bounty surrender in Sukma

Raipur: Ten Maoists, collectively carrying a reward of ₹33 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday, police said. With this, 263 Maoists have laid down arms in the district this year, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said. (Representative photo)

The cadres surrendered before senior police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district officials under the ‘Poona Margem (From Rehabilitation to Social Reintegration)’ initiative.

They handed over an AK-47 rifle, two SLRs, a Sten gun and a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) — weapons that carried a reward of ₹8 lakh for their recovery, the SP said.

Among those who surrendered, Midiam Bhima (30), a company platoon commander of the Maoists, carried a reward of ₹8 lakh.

Ganga Kunjam (22), Lekam Rama, Tati Soni (32) and Shanti Sodhi (21) had bounties of ₹5 lakh each.

Madvi Navin (20), Madvi Rukni (24), Oyam Mangli (22), Podiyam Mangi (20) and Madvi Gangi (19) carried rewards of ₹1 lakh each.

Chavan said the rise in surrenders indicates that trust, peace and development are gaining momentum in the region.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said 1,514 Maoists have surrendered in Bastar in the last 11 months. The remaining cadres, including Politburo member Devji, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, Deva (Barse Deva) and others, “have no option but to renounce violence,” he said.

Police data shows that around 2,400 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last two years.