Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoists carrying 33 lakh bounty surrender in Sukma

Chavan said the rise in surrenders indicates that trust, peace and development are gaining momentum in the region.
Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said 1,514 Maoists have surrendered in Bastar in the last 11 months. The remaining cadres, including Politburo member Devji, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, Deva (Barse Deva) and others, “have no option but to renounce violence,” he said.
Police data shows that around 2,400 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last two years.