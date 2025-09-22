Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in Abujhmad encounter; operation underway

Security forces gunned down two Maoists in an encounter in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday, the police said. Security personnel in Chhattisgarh. (AFP File Photo)

The gunfight broke out in the early hours of the day when a search party was on patrol in the Abujhmad region, located along the Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh border. The forces had received information about the presence of Maoist cadres, a police official said.

So far, bodies of two male Maoists and their weapons have been recovered from the spot. An AK-47 rifle, other firearms, a large quantity of explosives, Maoist literature, propaganda material and daily use items were seized, he said.

The identity of the slain Maoists is yet to be established, the official added.

Intermittent exchange of fire was still continuing till afternoon and further details will be shared after the operation concludes, police said.