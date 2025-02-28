Citizens’ group unveils manifesto for community-driven development

Gurugram: Gurugram-based citizens’ group, Making Model Gurugram, released a comprehensive manifesto aimed at transforming Gurugram into a model city through effective governance, sustainable planning and community-driven development. In the run-up to the municipal polls, the group’s manifesto emphasises inclusive growth, infrastructure upgrades, transparent governance and environmental sustainability, positioning citizen engagement at the core of the manifesto. Gauri Sarin, founder of MMG said that the primary focus is on ensuring high-quality municipal services by addressing hyper-local issues through decentralised governance. (HT PHOTO)

Gauri Sarin, founder of MMG said that the primary focus is on ensuring high-quality municipal services by addressing hyper-local issues through decentralised governance, as mandated by the 74th Constitutional Amendment. She envisions comprehensive ward-level planning that unifies all 36 wards under a strategic framework to ensure equitable service distribution. Additionally, she plans to introduce a Citizen’s Charter guaranteeing minimum service standards, delivery timelines, and accountability while implementing digital governance to enhance transparency.

Recognising the growing inefficiencies in civic management, Sarin said their manifesto prioritises root cause analysis over temporary fixes to tackle systemic problems. Her governance model includes long-term sustainable planning, incentivising efficient municipal corporation performance, and enhancing resources and training to strengthen the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

To address citizen grievances effectively, she proposes an efficient redressal mechanism with performance-based monitoring and public reporting of complaint resolution. She also plans to combat corruption through transparent digital tendering, setting benchmarks for quality assurance in service delivery and structured incentive programs for efficient governance.

The group has outlined a vision for urban planning and environmental conservation by integrating efforts between agencies such as the GMDA, MCG, and HSVP to ensure well-coordinated infrastructure projects. Their commitment to sustainability includes pollution control measures, waste management reforms, water harvesting initiatives, and roadside greening projects to improve Gurugram’s environmental footprint within two years.

MMG is advocating for inclusive development, ensuring that basic services such as clean water, waste disposal, and sanitation reach underserved areas like slums and villages. Sarin said they support designated vendor zones to reduce encroachments while preserving livelihoods. Additionally, they aim to promote Gurugram as an art and culture hub, strengthen public health services and launch awareness campaigns on sanitation and hygiene.