Tension gripped Government Medical College in Orai, Jalaun, on Wednesday after a clash broke out between ABVP activists and junior medical students during a protest over the alleged failure of nursing students in examinations. Neither side had filed a police complaint by the time this report was filed. (For representation only)

At least seven to eight ABVP activists were injured. A police inspector who intervened to rescue them was also assaulted and injured. The activists had reached the college to meet principal Dr Arvind Trivedi and submit a memorandum. A heated exchange reportedly escalated into a physical clash after junior doctors joined in.

SP Jalaun Suresh Chandra Rawat said an altercation and scuffle had taken place between student leaders and medical college staff in the principal’s office. “A large police force has been deployed at the spot. If either side submits a complaint, appropriate action will be taken after an impartial inquiry. Talks are currently under way between representatives of both sides,” he said.

Neither side had filed a police complaint by the time this report was filed.