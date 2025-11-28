CM Rekha Gupta: Development, not discriminate is our agenda

New Delhi: Development, not discrimination, is the sole agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday as she addressed a public meeting while campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-polls. Gupta was campaigning for the BJP candidate of Chandni Mahal ward (HT photo)

The chief minister, a former MCD councillor herself, called for people to unanimously elect BJP candidates to “benefit from the BJP’s all-round development agenda.”

Gupta was campaigning for the BJP candidate of Chandni Mahal ward. She said: “BJP believes in running the government in accordance with the Constitution. We do not discriminate against people of any religion or sect. We believe in overall development by giving equal rights to all.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also addressed a large meeting of the local Punjabi and Sindhi communities in support of their Ashok Vihar ward candidate, Veena Asija. He appealed to them to vote for Asija.

Meanwhile, former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, campaigned for Mundka and Dakshinpuri wards, urging voters to back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates.

Atishi said the BJP government has “failed Delhi on electricity, water supply, roads and pollution in just ten months.”

“Delhiites fell for the BJP’s big promises, but now they are regretting it. Today the biggest complaint is that roads are broken and lanes are waterlogged. BJP MLAs have completely disappeared. The people of Delhi still remember Arvind Kejriwal’s work and honesty. In this by-election, people are clearly saying they will choose AAP because the politics of work is the only solution,” she added.

The campaigning for the bypolls, which are due for Sunday, end tomorrow.