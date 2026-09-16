Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged people to donate blood, stressing that while modern technology can provide advanced healthcare infrastructure, medicines and equipment, blood cannot be manufactured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of IMA Gorakhpur Charitable Blood Centre. (HT Photo)

“Blood donation is a symbol of compassion through which one person gives a needy person a new life,” Yogi said, expressing concern that the supply of blood often falls short of demand. He urged doctors to motivate people to participate in voluntary blood donation and conduct awareness campaigns through social media platforms.

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The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the IMA Gorakhpur Charitable Blood Centre in the Civil Lines area.

Yogi also cautioned against professional blood donors, saying that such donors could be suffering from various diseases and needed to be screened effectively. He warned that failure to curb the practice could increase the risk of infections.

He announced that the state government was working to establish 10-bed dialysis units in every district hospital as part of its efforts to expand affordable healthcare facilities across Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, quality dialysis facilities are available in Gorakhpur, and similar dialysis units providing services would be ensured in district hospitals across Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Yogi said patients would no longer need to travel to major cities for quality treatment, as the state government was working to ensure quality treatment and diagnostic facilities at the district level.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the expansion of healthcare services, the chief minister said encephalitis, which had caused havoc in eastern Uttar Pradesh, had been brought under control. He compared the government’s action against the disease to its action against the mafia and mosquitoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the expansion of healthcare services, the chief minister said encephalitis, which had caused havoc in eastern Uttar Pradesh, had been brought under control. He compared the government’s action against the disease to its action against the mafia and mosquitoes. {{/usCountry}}

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He said medical colleges had been established in several districts, including Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Gonda, Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar. Nursing and paramedical education was also being expanded, he added.

Yogi recalled a time when the identity of several districts in Uttar Pradesh was associated with dreaded mafia figures and said doctors had also been among their victims.

“In Gorakhpur, doctors were abducted, extortion was demanded, threatening calls were made and they were assaulted inside their chambers,” he said.

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“Today, doctors, traders and citizens across Gorakhpur and the state feel safe,” he said, adding that the state’s identity was now increasingly being associated with medical colleges rather than the mafia.

The chief minister also stressed the need to promote voluntary blood donation and strengthen blood banks, expressing hope that the newly inaugurated centre would provide blood to needy patients across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi inaugurated the charitable blood centre operated by the IMA Gorakhpur, visited the facility and inspected its equipment and other facilities. Praising the IMA’s social initiatives, he said the organisation was not merely an association of practising doctors but had also demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility.

He noted that the IMA had established the charitable blood centre after running a free outpatient department in Gorakhpur.

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Welcoming the chief minister and other guests, IMA Gorakhpur president Dr RP Shukla said Yogi’s vision had taken healthcare services in Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh to a new level.