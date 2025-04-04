CM Yogi to launch LDA’s Anant Nagar housing scheme today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Anant Nagar scheme under the Mohaan Road project from his Kalidas Marg residence at around 10:30am on Friday, senior officials confirmed here on Thursday. According to officials, the scheme will offer approximately 334 plots at the launch at an estimated cost of ₹ 41,000 per square metre. (File Photo)

According to officials, the scheme will offer approximately 334 plots at the launch at an estimated cost of ₹41,000 per square metre. The proposed township comprising eight blocks spans 785 acres, aiming to provide housing for around 1.5 lakh people.

Officials said more plots will be added to the scheme as more sectors are developed. Those interested in applying for plots under the Anant Nagar Yojana can visit the LDA website for more details, they said, adding additional information can be obtained by calling the toll-free number (1800-1800-5000).

Key highlights

1. Anant Nagar Yojana, spread over 785 acres, will provide residential facilities for approximately 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh people.

2. Group Housing: Around 10,000 flats will be constructed across 60 plots, accommodating about 50,000 residents.

3. EWS/LIG Category: Nearly 5,000 buildings will house 25,000 people.

4. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): About 3,000 flats will be built, benefiting 15,000 people.

5. Education City: A 100-acre special educational zone will accommodate 10,000 students and faculty members in hostels and faculty buildings.

6. Residential Plots: Around 4,000 plots will provide housing for 20,000 people.

7. Green Spaces: 130 acres will be developed into parks.