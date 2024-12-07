CM’s mass marriage programme: 401 couples tie the knot in Varanasi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the wedding ceremony of 401 couples organised as part of the chief minister’s mass marriage scheme, at the National Inter College ground in Pindra tehsil, about 24 km from the district headquarters, Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath felicitating a newly married couple in Varanasi on Saturday (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering of people and parents of the couples who had tied the knot in the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana,

Yogi said that after the formation of the government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country, he gave respect to women. PM Modi started the programme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and “today daughters are showcasing their talent in every field in the country, it is being welcomed everywhere...

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative role of women in society, stating that daughters have the potential to lead in every field of life. He noted that initiatives such as the construction of toilets in every household have become a symbol of women’s dignity, while the PM-Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana reflects women’s pride.

He noted that the emergence of a “New India” has created a respectable and empowered position for women in society.

Yogi said that inspired by the prime minister, the Mukhyamantri Samuh Vivah Yojana was started in 2017. As part of the scheme, more than 4 lakh girls have been married in the state so far. Describing this mass wedding program as a yagya, the chief minister said “we are also feeling proud by participating in it.”

Addressing the brides and grooms and their families, he said that the safety of daughters is the responsibility of the government in every situation.

Yogi blessed the brides and grooms and congratulated their parents for participating in the programme.

The chief minister symbolically gave gifts to Sadhna-Abhishek, Poonam-Ajay, Priyakumari, Jyoti-Krishna Dutt, Anisha-Rahul, Savita Patel-Kuldeep and Vandana Dharmaraj couples. He also gave keys to Bindu, Babi Singh, Pramila, Pooja Sonkar, Madhuri under the Gramin Mall Safe Scheme.

The chief minister Mass Marriage Scheme helps in the marriage of daughters of economically weaker families of the state and remarriage of widow/divorced women. Under this scheme, the state government spends ₹51,000/- on the marriage of each beneficiary couple.

Beneficiaries apply online with the necessary documents on the online portal https://cmsvy.upsdc.gov.in/ under the scheme.

Minister of state (independent charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fee Ravindra Jaiswal, District Panchayat Chairman Poonam Maurya, MLC Dharmendra Rai, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLA Saurabh Shrivastava, MLA Dr. Awadhesh Singh, MLA Sunil Patel, MLA T Ram, MLA Sushil Singh, former MP Dr. B.P. Saroj, besides Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate S. Rajlingam, Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal etc. were prominently present.

CM honours beneficiaries of housing scheme

The chief minister also honoured beneficiaries of various government schemes in the villages by presenting them with keys to their new homes. Among the recipients were Smt. Bindu, Babi Singh, Pramila, Pooja Sonkar, and Madhuri, reflecting the government’s commitment to uplifting rural communities.

CM unveils statue of Vibhuti Narayan Singh

CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of renowned social worker Vibhuti Narayan Singh at National Inter College, Pindra. The programme was attended by MLA Awadhesh Singh, college manager Rajnikant Rai, and other dignitaries.