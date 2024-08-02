Committee formed to probe death of IIIT student: Tripura minister

An eight-member committee was constituted to probe into the death of a student studying in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) on Wednesday night, said a Tripura minister. The deceased second year student was a resident of Chhattisgarh. (Representative file photo)

“The student was ill before and was hospitalised. A committee was formed by the concerned authority to find the cause behind his death”, said tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The deceased second year student was a resident of Chhattisgarh.

So far, no case was lodged with the Tripura police as the student died in Hyderabad.

“The Hyderabad police are looking into the matter. More details can be given after the arrival of the postmortem reports. If any relevant information is given to us, we shall take required legal action”, said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) protested in their college premises at Jirania sub-division in West Tripura district on Thursday alleging that he died due to medical negligence.

They alleged that the student was suffering from pain in both his legs and the doctors at the campus prescribed mild medications for him.