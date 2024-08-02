Committee formed to probe death of IIIT student: Tripura minister
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Aug 02, 2024 05:34 PM IST
A committee was formed by the concerned authority to find the cause behind his death and more details will be made available after the postmortem report
An eight-member committee was constituted to probe into the death of a student studying in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) on Wednesday night, said a Tripura minister.
“The student was ill before and was hospitalised. A committee was formed by the concerned authority to find the cause behind his death”, said tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury.
The deceased second year student was a resident of Chhattisgarh.
So far, no case was lodged with the Tripura police as the student died in Hyderabad.
“The Hyderabad police are looking into the matter. More details can be given after the arrival of the postmortem reports. If any relevant information is given to us, we shall take required legal action”, said a police official on the condition of anonymity.