Chandigarh: 82-year-old killed as car moving on wrong side collides head on with SUV

An 82-year-old man was killed and his three family members were injured after their car, moving on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with an SUV near the Sports Complex in Sector 51 on Wednesday. According to police, the family was returning home from PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Vijay, a heart patient, was undergoing treatment. (Getty image)

The deceased, Vijay, was a resident of Mohali. Among the injured are his son Sandeep Kumar, 53, daughter Poonam, 51, and Sandeep’s daughter Ojasvi, 23.

According to police, the family was returning home from PGIMER, where Vijay, a heart patient, was undergoing treatment.

Sandeep was driving the Hyundai i20 car and had picked up Ojasvi from MCM DAV College, Sector 36, on the way back home. Ojasvi was seated next to him, while Poonam was seated in the back with her father, who fell asleep during the journey.

Sandeep told police that it was raining and the visibility was poor. While driving on the wrong side, he could not spot a Toyota Fortuner approaching, resulting in a head-on collision. The impact of the crash caused an asleep Vijay to hit his head against the window, leading to severe injuries. The car’s airbags deployed during the crash.

Police rushed the injured to GMCH, Sector 32, for treatment. But Vijay succumbed to his injuries. Poonam was later transferred to Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospital in Mohali for further treatment.

As investigation determined that Sandeep was at fault for driving on the wrong side of the road, he was booked under Sections 106, 125 and 281 of the BNS.

Drunk car driver claims lives of two bikers

Mohali Two motorcyclists were killed and two others were injured after being hit by a speeding and drunk car driver in Majat on Wednesday night.

While victims Jaspreet Singh, 33, of Majatri village and Sukhwinder Singh, 22, of Majat village, died on the spot after the car (PB65-AV-7774 ) hit them from behind, the other two victims on the other bike were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital by onlookers. One of them was referred to GMCH, Chandigarh, due to his serious condition.

Onlookers told police that car driver was drunk and argued with them, as captured on video, before fleeing. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused after registering a case.