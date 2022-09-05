Congress functionary quits day before Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit
A Congress leader said that Vishwanathsinh Vaghela was close to Hardik Patel, who quit the party this year and joined BJP
The head of Congress’s youth wing in Gujarat quit the party blaming factionalism a day before Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the poll-bound state on Monday to address a rally of booth-level workers ahead of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and state president Jagdish Thakor, Vishwanathsinh Vaghela claimed freedom fighters were no longer respected in Congress and that their photos are not displayed at the party’s office.
Vaghela, 35, who was appointed Gujarat Youth Congress president in January, said that it was not the same party that fought for the country’s freedom. He claimed to have paid ₹70 lakh to Congress for the posts he held in it from 2016 to 2021.
A Congress leader said Vaghela was close to Hardik Patel, who quit the party this year. “...since Hardik left Congress and joined the [ruling] BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], Vaghela was expected to follow suit,” said the leader, who spoke on conditions of anonymity
Fourteen Gujarat lawmakers have been among Congress leaders, who have switched to the BJP over the last three years. The party has also faced a series of defections nationally.
BJP leader Rutvij Patel said Rahul Gandhi is coming to Gujarat for the party’s poll campaign but a “quit Congress campaign” is going on in the state.
Congress leader Manish Doshi said it was time for leaders to decide whether they want to struggle and fight the injustice Gujarat’s people suffer due to the BJP or take an easy route and join the ruling party. “Congress supported Vaghela and made him the leader of Youth Congress in Gujarat. He was supposed to fight for the youths in Gujarat but he chose to quit. He claims he gave ₹70 lakhs to the party. I want to ask him where did he get the money from? He comes from a very humble financial background. All his allegations are baseless.”
The Congress has planned a 90-day poll campaign in Gujarat. Both Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to be a part of it.
Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally at Dahod in central Gujarat in May, will begin his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on Wednesday.
-
Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, overcast weather expected
On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 115 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size 2.5 micrometer) contributed 70% to PM10.
-
Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out
Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Not just the IT belt of Karnataka's capital but even Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. The passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. Areas like HAL road in the city, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, Marathahalli have reported more than 100mm of rainfall on Sunday night.
-
Fire at cloth market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, firefighting operation on
A fire broke out at Kaccha Bag wholesale cloth market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk late on Sunday. The Delhi fire department said some commercial buildings and shops were gutted even as the blaze was yet to be fully controlled. Some shops also collapsed while the firefighting operation was being carried out around 3am. At least two people present in one of the buildings were missing, local residents said. Police were yet to confirm this.
-
Karnataka govt to probe scams under previous Congress rule, says CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday said that the Karnataka government would order an investigation into the "scams" that took place under the previous Congress rule in the state and strict action would be taken against the culprits. The BJP leader's remarks came after a meeting which was attended by BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, and BJP Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa.
-
Soldier from Jammu kills wife, daughter inside army camp in Assam, arrested
A soldier from Jammu brutally killed Havildar (general duty) Ravinder Kumar of the 39 AR's wife and minor daughter inside an army camp of the Assam Rifles at Srikona on Saturday over a family feud, said officials. The accused soldier, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested. The accused had shifted his family in family quarters of the 39 AR at Srikona on March 10 this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics