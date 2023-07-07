Jeweller looted of valuables worth 1 crore in Meerut

Two unidentified criminals looted jewellery worth ₹1 crore from a showroom situated in city’s busiest and posh Begum bridge market on Friday afternoon. (Pic for representation)

The criminals who entered the ‘Gopal di Hatti’ showroom pretended to be customers and they immediately took the owner of the showroom at gunpoint and escaped after the loot. The owner Rajeev Kapoor was alone at the time of the incident.

They remained in the showroom for over 15 minutes and also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras with them.

IG of Meerut range Nachiketa Jha, SSP Rohit Kumar Sajwan, and SP (city) Piyush Singh visited the spot and collected information about the incident from showroom owner and other persons. “Efforts are being made to identify the criminals through CCTV cameras installed on the roads,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, former general secretary of Meerut Bullion Traders Association Sarvesh Sarraf said that officials need to do something effective to ensure the security of bullion traders.

Vyapar Sangh president Ajay Gupta said that a delegation of traders would be meeting IG in this regard. Sarvesh Sarraf said that value of looted jeweller could be more than ₹one crore while general secretary of the Meerut Bullion Traders Association Vijay Anand Agarwal said that it’s like they (criminals) have given an open challenge to the police by committing such a big loot in broad daylight in city’s busiest market. He said that criminals escaped with all the jewellery kept in the showroom.

Ajay Gupta said the aides of criminals might have been on the guard outside the showroom while the crime was being committed.

He said that an emergency meeting of the traders’ association would be convened to discuss the rising incidents of attacks on bullion traders and how to deal with it. He claimed that at least two jewellers were robbed of their valuables in the past few days and cash worth ₹40 lakh was also looted from a trader in the month of May, which is still unreported.

