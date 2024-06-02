CSE prog of UIT gets NBA accreditation

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has awarded accreditation to the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch of United Institute of Technology (UIT), Naini, Prayagraj. UIT campus (HT File)

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is one of the two major bodies of the country responsible for accreditation of higher education institutions in India. NBA accredits technical programmes such as engineering, management and pharmacy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

NBA coordinator, UIT Swaroop Mallick said that an expert team from NBA conducted a three-day visit of UIT from April 19 to 21 to assess the CSE programme being offered and other facilities related to the same.

“The assessment was done on the strict norms. After this exercise, the team submitted the report to the concerned committees for further process,” said Mallick.

He said after getting satisfied with the report, the competent authority in NBA granted the accreditation to CSE programme on Thursday.

An official letter in this regard has also been received by the UIT officials, he added.

Prof Sanjay Srivastava, principal, UIT said that the achievement will not only help enhance the credibility of the institute but also to the degree provided by UIT attracting acclaimed employers of international repute on the campus for placement drives.

UGI chairman Girdhar Gopal Gulati, president Dr Jagdish Gulati, vice-chairman Satpal Gulati, senior vice president Gaurav Gulati along with principals, deans and faculty members have extended their heartfelt congratulations to UIT team for reaching this remarkable milestone.