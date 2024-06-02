 CSE prog of UIT gets NBA accreditation - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CSE prog of UIT gets NBA accreditation

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 03, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is one of the two major bodies of the country responsible for accreditation of higher education institutions in India.

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has awarded accreditation to the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch of United Institute of Technology (UIT), Naini, Prayagraj.

UIT campus (HT File)
UIT campus (HT File)

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is one of the two major bodies of the country responsible for accreditation of higher education institutions in India. NBA accredits technical programmes such as engineering, management and pharmacy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

NBA coordinator, UIT Swaroop Mallick said that an expert team from NBA conducted a three-day visit of UIT from April 19 to 21 to assess the CSE programme being offered and other facilities related to the same.

“The assessment was done on the strict norms. After this exercise, the team submitted the report to the concerned committees for further process,” said Mallick.

He said after getting satisfied with the report, the competent authority in NBA granted the accreditation to CSE programme on Thursday.

An official letter in this regard has also been received by the UIT officials, he added.

Prof Sanjay Srivastava, principal, UIT said that the achievement will not only help enhance the credibility of the institute but also to the degree provided by UIT attracting acclaimed employers of international repute on the campus for placement drives.

UGI chairman Girdhar Gopal Gulati, president Dr Jagdish Gulati, vice-chairman Satpal Gulati, senior vice president Gaurav Gulati along with principals, deans and faculty members have extended their heartfelt congratulations to UIT team for reaching this remarkable milestone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / CSE prog of UIT gets NBA accreditation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On