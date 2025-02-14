Cultural festivities resume after Maghi Purnima Snan 

As the Maghi Purnima snan, the second-last bathing festival of Mahakumbh 2025, concluded, the spiritual and cultural vibrancy of the mela is set to reach new heights, seamlessly blending tradition with environmental consciousness along the Sangam banks. Locals greet and celebrate with devotees as they proceed to their destination at Nakhas Kona area late at night following the Maghi Purnima sacred bath of the Mahakumbh (PTI)

Starting Friday, the Triveni, Saraswati, and Yamuna pandals in Tent City will host vibrant cultural performances, while a Climate Conference is scheduled for February 16. On the same day, a three-day Bird Festival will also commence. Meanwhile, at the Ganga Pandal, cultural events began on Thursday itself.

Earlier, in the wake of the stampede in the mela area during the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival which claimed lives of 30 devotees, all cultural programmes organised by the state culture department and the Union culture ministry had been cancelled.

Adding to the grandeur, renowned Bollywood singers like Kailash Kher, Mohit Chauhan, Kavita Seth, and Navdeep Wadali are set to enthrall audiences with soulful musical performances at the Ganga Pandal.

With this, devotees and visitors will continue to experience India’s rich cultural heritage during the serene evenings of Phalgun month. The event will also showcase classical music, violin, tabla, and flute recitals, along with traditional dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Odissi, bringing India’s artistic diversity to life.

From February 16 to 18, an International Bird Festival will take place, featuring around 200 bird species, including rare Indian skimmers, flamingos, and Siberian cranes. Visitors will also get a glimpse of migratory birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and more than a dozen other countries.

The International Bird Festival will be a unique blend of Indian culture, love for nature, and scientific awareness, officials informed.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh department of environment, forest and climate change will organise a Climate Conference on “Kumbh ki Aastha aur Jalvayu Parivartan” (Faith and Climate Change) during Mahakumbh. The aim is to address climate challenges and promote environmental awareness.

CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the conference, along with spiritual leaders, environmentalists, social organisations, business leaders, and distinguished citizens, to discuss ways to protect and improve the environment, officials shared.