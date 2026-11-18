Chandigarh, International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav-2026 will be organised from December 5 to 25 and for the first time as part of the festival, cultural programmes will also be organised at Jyotisar Tirtha, the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, officials said. Cultural programmes at Jyotisar to be key attraction in this year's Gita Festival in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra district administration and Kurukshetra Development Board have intensified preparations for the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav.

This year, West Bengal will be the partner state, offering visitors a special glimpse of its art and culture.

A special plan has been prepared to make this year's Mahotsav even more grand and memorable, and for the first time, as part of the festival, being organised for the past decade, grand cultural programmes will also be organised at Jyotisar Tirtha in Kurukshetra.

Until now, the main cultural programmes have traditionally been held at Purushottampura Bagh on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra. This year, cultural events at Jyotisar Tirtha will offer devotees and tourists a unique experience.

The International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav this year will be organised from December 5 to 25, with the main events scheduled from December 14 to 20 at Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar Tirtha.

Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, Dr Aditya Dahiya, said the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav is not merely a fair but an important platform for taking the message of India's Sanatan culture and the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to the world.

On Monday, Dahiya reviewed preparations for the Mahotsav through video conferencing from Chandigarh.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, Chief Executive Officer of the Kurukshetra Development Board , Pankaj Setia and KDB Honorary Secretary Upendra Singhal attended the meeting.

Dahiya directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements at the Mahotsav meet international standards.

During the festival, the Haryana Pavilion, Saras Mela, Shilp Mela, Gita seminars and cultural evenings will be organised. A light and sound show and the depiction of Lord Shri Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop' will also be among the major attractions.

Renowned artists will present devotional bhajans, dance dramas based on the teachings of the Gita and performances showcasing Haryana's rich folk culture, officials said.

Dahiya directed the Information and Public Relations Department to ensure extensive publicity for the Mahotsav to attract maximum participation from devotees and tourists across India and abroad.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that renowned Sufi singers, Bollywood playback singers, Haryanvi folk artists and international cultural troupes have been invited to perform during the main cultural events. All cultural performances this year will be based on the theme of the Gita.

Meena said special arrangements for lighting, seating, drinking water, sanitation and parking are being made at Jyotisar Tirtha for the convenience of visitors. Cultural programmes held at Jyotisar will also be broadcast live on LED screens installed at Brahma Sarovar.

He further stated that 18 gates representing the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita will be constructed at the Mahotsav venue. In addition, a specially designed theme pavilion will showcase the teachings and message of the Gita through modern technology.

Officials said that special attention would be paid to cleanliness during the Mahotsav. Adequate arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, security, traffic management and other basic facilities would be ensured at Brahma Sarovar, Jyotisar and all other major religious and tourist destinations in and around Kurukshetra so that devotees and visitors do not face any inconvenience.

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