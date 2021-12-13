Delhi govt suggests reopening schools, colleges

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Kejriwal government will be sending a submission to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its adjoining areas, suggesting the reopening of schools for children from sixth grade onwards and colleges in the capital with immediate effect, while also suggesting schools for primary school children up to fifth grade to be reopened from December 20 onwards.

Rai said the Delhi government will be continuing the ban on entry of diesel and petrol trucks into Delhi until further directions are issued, however, it will be holding a review meeting for the ban on construction activities on December 16 to hear pleas from agencies for possible exemptions to be given before submitting a list to CAQM.

“Delhi’s air quality has started to improve and the situation is not as severe as it was post-Diwali. Delhi’s air quality levels between December 1 and December 12 have been hovering between 250 and 300 and therefore, a review meeting with all the departments was held today (Monday) to analyse the possible measures that can be taken around the restrictions imposed to curb air pollution,” said Rai, while addressing a press conference on Monday.

The minister said a proposal was sent by the education department, which will be sent to CAQM through Delhi’s environment department. The Commission is expected to hold a review meeting later this week to decide when and how to lift the existing curbs on air pollution that have been imposed across NCR, including the closure of schools and colleges, ban on construction activities and the closure of some thermal power plants, among other restrictions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the CAQM to decide on relaxing the restrictions imposed within a week time, noting that air quality had ‘started improving’ in the region.

A CAQM official, however, said they too were listening to applications for possible exemptions to be given to various industries, with a meeting to decide relaxation to be taken later in the week. “All such applications will be analysed and the Supreme Court has given us a week’s time to look at the best way to reopen. A decision will be taken accordingly,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For construction activities, Rai said the government met several construction agencies on Monday as well, however, the decision to exempt them will also lie with the Commission. “We have asked these agencies to write to CAQM, but we will also be holding a detailed review on December 16 at 12 pm, where agencies can submit reasons for a possible exemption to resume construction work. We will then be sharing this with CAQM,” Rai added.

The minister said other campaigns to control pollution locally will continue in Delhi, with 6,953 inspections carried out so far as part of the anti-dust campaign. Out of these, 597 locations were issued a notice, with fines of ₹1.65 crore imposed so far. “As part of the open-burning campaign too, we have inspected 16,580 sites so far, with 2,490 notices and a total fine of ₹46.96 lakh issued so far,” the minister said, adding that agencies in Delhi will also continue to sprinkle water on roads.

Rai said as part of the Green Delhi app, 6,975 complaints had been received so far by the Delhi government since its launch on October 5, with 5,686 (81 percent) resolved. “Our campaign against polluting cars has meant 19.5 lakh cars have been inspected this winter season and around 49,000 cars have also been fined for not having a valid PUC certificate,” he added.

