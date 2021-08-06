Home / Cities / Others / Delhi man, nephew held for bid to extort 5 lakh from Ludhiana doctor
They were arrested near a sugar mill where they arrived on a motorcycle to collect the money. (AFP)
Delhi man, nephew held for bid to extort 5 lakh from Ludhiana doctor

Claiming to be a gangster who is lodged in jail, the accused made two extortion calls to the doctor on July 28 and August 5
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:59 PM IST

An uncle-nephew duo has been arrested for trying to extort 5 lakh from a doctor by posing as a gangster.

The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh of New Delhi and Gurcharan, alias Monu, of Jagraon. They were arrested near a sugar mill where they arrived on a motorcycle to collect the money.

Dr Amit Chakraborty had filed a complaint with the Jagraon City police after he received extortion calls on July 28 and August 5.

In the first instance, the caller had claimed to be gangster Sukha Faridkotia and that he was calling from jail. Threatening Dr Chakraborty, he demanded 5 lakh in cash. Through the second call on August 5, the caller asked him hand over the cash at different spots to his aides.

However, the doctor approached the police and a trap was laid to arrest the accused.

ASI Pritam Masih, who is investigating the case, Inderpal was claiming to be the gangster and calling the doctor from his own number, and his accomplice, Gurcharan, was his nephew. Gurcharan knew the doctor and planned to extort money from him in connivance with his uncle.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

